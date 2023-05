Greek owner Meadway Shipping & Trading has ordered its third ultramax newbuilding in six months at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co — boosting an already impressive bulker orderbook to seven vessels.

Meadway Shipping owner Costas Dellaportas inked the latest 63,300-dwt unit on 4 May, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

The ship will be equipped with scrubbers — just like the other two newbuildings that 63,300-dwt ordered at Tsuneishi.