Mega Shipping Line Corp, one of Greece’s many lesser-known small shipowners, has sold a 28-year-old handymax bulk carrier for recycling in Bangladesh.

The 43,200-dwt Konstantinos (built 1995) arrived at Chattogram towards the end of last week and is currently awaiting beaching, according to multiple ship recycling sources.

No pricing details have been disclosed in the market, although latest cash buyer reports indicate the going rate for handymax tonnage in Bangladesh stands at around $510 to $515 per ldt, beating price offerings from India by a full $30 per ldt.