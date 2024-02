Underpinned by a more optimistic outlook of China’s economic prospects, its shipowners are the busiest buyers of ageing secondhand bulkers.

Chinese interests are behind deals for at least two kamsarmaxes, one panamax and a supramax sold by Greek and Turkish owners recently.

In the first transaction, W Marine’s 76,600-dwt W-Galaxy (built 2006) is being committed to Chinese buyers for about $12.9m.