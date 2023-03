Improving prospects in the bulker market have been drawing Greek players to increase their exposure to capesizes, kamsarmaxes and panamaxes.

Players who a few months ago were acquiring vessels just to replace outgoing tonnage, as part of their fleet renewal strategies, are now more confident to expand.

One example is W Marine, which is acquiring an 11-year-old kamsarmax.

According to brokers, the company is paying $19.8m