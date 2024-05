A familiar Greek shipping name in the salvage and tanker business is now getting into dry cargo ownership.

Brothers Dimitris and George Vernicos have set up a new firm called Nautilus Management, which has made its first move with the purchase of a handysize ship.

The aptly named V Bros is the former 36,200-dwt Clipper Nassau (built 2010), which changed hands in an off-market deal concluded in late March or early April.