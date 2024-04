Greece’s DryDel Shipping has made another foray into the newbuilding market, expanding its orderbook to 10 ships.

The deal for a 64,000-dwt ultramax bulker is the Costas Dellaportas-controlled owner’s first new order since rebranding from Meadway Shipping & Trading earlier this year.

DryDel said the vessel will be built at the Shin Kurushima shipyard in Japan.