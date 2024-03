Greek owner Drydel Shipping has expanded its fleet again with a long-term charter.

The former Meadway Shipping and Trading, controlled by chief executive Costas Dellaportas, said it has brought in the 38,500-dwt Twin Delight, delivered from Imabari in Japan earlier this year.

The owner is Soki Kisen, which is chartering the vessel out for three years at an undisclosed rate.