E Nomikos, a traditional, low-profile shipping company that rarely moves in the secondhand market, completed two deals in quick succession to replace its oldest ship with similar but younger tonnage.

Company managers confirm to TradeWinds that they have agreed to sell the 76,800-dwt bulker Nefeli (built 2004) and acquire the 77,200-dwt bulker Xing Ji Hai (built 2009).

“The transactions are part of our broader renewal and conservative growth strategy,” E Nomikos chief executive officer Nikolas Chontzopoulos said.