Pyxis Tankers’ fleet will be half bulkers after the purchase of a majority stake in a kamsarmax that has long been in the private fleet of chief executive Valentios “Eddie” Valentis’ family.

The New York-listed shipowner said it struck an operating agreement under which it will own 60% of the 82,100-dwt Konkar Venture (built 2015) and Valentis will hold 40%.