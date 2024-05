Bulker specialist M/Maritime is now in full control of all the 18 ships in its fleet, following the acquisition of the last vessel it did not already own.

The Athens-based company, which is backed by Greek entrepreneur John Mytilineos, announced on its website that it has gained “full management” of the 37,700-dwt Amber Star (built 2017) after the end of the ship's five year charter-in agreement with its previous Japanese owners.