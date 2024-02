Canny Greek asset player Thenamaris is playing both sides of the sale-and-purchase fence to maximise profits while renewing its fleet.

Just a few days after spending almost $270m to buy four ultra-modern newcastlemaxes, the Nikolas Martinos-led company is divesting one of its two oldest capesizes.

The giant owner of about 100 ships is widely reported by Greek and US brokers to be obtaining $31m from the sale of the South Korean-built, 180,100-dwt Sealink (built 2010).