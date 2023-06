A Greek shipowner has emerged victorious in an online auction for a modern Chinese ultramax bulker.

European brokers reported CMB Financial Leasing’s 61,400-dwt Great Venture (built 2019) sold for $30.03m or $30.04m in China.

According to Clarksons, the winning bid was put forward by clients of Equinox Maritime of Greece. Managers at the Athens-based company were not immediately available to comment.

The $30m valuation ties in with what VesselsValue estimates the ship is worth, down from $34.5m