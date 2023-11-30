Performance-linked charter contracts backed by accurate real-time vessel data are tantalisingly close to becoming a reality, and the man championing them is Christian Bonfils.

Such a contract arrangement would incentivise owners to improve vessels’ energy efficiency, when paired with charterers who are willing to pay for it — a holy grail in decarbonising shipping.

Already, a “shadow charter” is in place, shadowing an existing charter on a BW-owned bulker chartered to Cargill and commercially managed by Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP), which Bonfils founded.