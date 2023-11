For Semiramis Paliou, the voyage towards greener, more sustainable shipping is personal.

“I believe it really has to do with one’s mindset,” says the Diana Shipping chief executive. “It’s not just a task, but it’s something that you deeply believe in. For me sustainability is a huge thing, it’s truly holistic.

“It has to do with our desire to make a positive impact on the world, to leave a better footprint and a legacy for the next generation, for my children and my grandchildren.”