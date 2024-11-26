Serial capesize buyer Hayfin Capital Management appears to have returned to the secondhand market to acquire its fifth and sixth vessels this year, this time from Norden.

The London-based alternative financier has reportedly spent just over $62m on buying the South Korean-built pair from the Danish owner-operator, according to brokers’ reports.

The ships are the 179,000-dwt Nord Energy and Nord Power (both built 2012), which were built at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries yard at Subic Bay, according to brokers.