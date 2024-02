Two Himalaya Shipping newcastlemax bulkers have had their index-linked charters converted to fixed-rate employment.

The fixed contracts for the 208,479-dwt Mount Bandeira and Mount Hua (both built 2024) began on 1 February, shortly after delivery from China’s New Times Shipbuilding. The charters will revert to floating rates after 30 June.

Himalaya, which is listed in Oslo, did not specify the rates at which the contracts have been agreed.