Tor Olav Troim-backed Himalaya Shipping has fixed two more of its new bulkers on term deals at what it says is its best-ever rate.

A “substantial and reputable counterparty” has taken the LNG dual-fuel newcastlemaxes for between 22 and 26 months on delivery from New Times Shipyard in China in January and July 2024.

There are options for a further 11 to 13 months on top.