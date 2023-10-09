Another two of Himalaya Shipping’s dual-fuel newcastlemax bulk carriers have been fixed out on long-term charter.

The fixtures mean that long-term employment has been secured for11 of the Oslo-listed shipowner’s fleet of 12 newcastlemaxes, of which six are still to be delivered.

Himalaya on Monday said it has fixed two vessels on 24-month, index-linked charters with “a major commodity trading company”, which will commence when the ships are delivered from China’s New Times Shipyard in the first half of 2024.