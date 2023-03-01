Fearnley Securities is backing bulker start-up Himalaya Shipping to get the dividends flowing this year.

The investment bank has started coverage of the Oslo-listed newcastlemax owner backed by Tor Olav Troim.

Putting a “buy” rating on the stock, Fearnley Securities said the company is “a bulker play for the risk-willing investor, where we see risk/reward skewed to the upside”.

Analyst Oystein Vaagen views Himalaya as a high-leverage play on the dry bulk market recovery, estimating a net loan-to-value of 80%.