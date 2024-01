Steel-hungry Eastern Pacific Shipping is said to be adding four ammonia dual-fuel newcastlemax bulker newbuildings to its hefty orderbook.

Sources following the Idan Ofer-owned company said it has returned to China’s Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry for the 210,000-dwt vessels, which are believed to be options.

The latest contract lifts its tally of ammonia dual-fuel 210,000-dwt ships at Qingdao Beihai to 10.