An Indian court has ordered the arrest of a Vietnamese bulker three months after cocaine worth $26m was found on board.

The 37,000-dwt Panama-flag Debi (built 2012) has been held in the port of Paradip since the end of November when 22kg of the drug was discovered.

Justice V Narasingh of Orissa High Court has now ordered the ship to be arrested as part of an admiralty suit launched by Paradip International Cargo Terminal to recover port dues of INR 79.5m