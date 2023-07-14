Indonesian shipowner and logistics group Meratus is reported to be considering a sale of the business.
Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg there has been interest from investors in the Surabaya-based bulker and container ship company.
Container ship, bulker and offshore player working with financial advisor, report claims
