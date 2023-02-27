This year Hong Kong maritime stalwart Chellaram Shipping celebrates being in business for 45 years.

It, therefore, came as a surprise that the celebratory party it held to mark the occasion took place in Singapore.

The reason was simple, Chellaram director and chief executive Vishal Khurana told TradeWinds. With Hong Kong travel restrictions only just lifted, the company deemed it more convenient for its foreign guests to meet in Singapore, where many of the company’s maritime partners are based.