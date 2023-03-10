As the clock winds down on the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), dry bulk owners joined a chorus of calls to renew the deal next week to stave off humanitarian disaster.

“The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners urges members of the Joint Coordination Centre for the Black Sea Grain Initiative to further extend this important humanitarian initiative when the current extension expires on 18 March,” Intercargo said in a statement on its website.

Intercargo’s statement echoes those of other stakeholders earlier this week about the importance of keeping fertilisers flowing out of the region and ammonia, which is their main component.