A Bulgarian-owned handysize vessel boarded and hijacked by unknown assailants in the Arabian Sea three days ago was sailing just off the Somali coast on Sunday.

This adds credence to speculation that the incident could be related to a resurgence of Somali piracy rather than to Houthi rebel activity in nearby Yemen.

Vessel trackers were showing the 41,600-dwt Ruen (built 2016) about 40 kilometres off the Somali town of Caluula at 1434 GMT, at the eastern tip of Somalia.