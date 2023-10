Italy’s Manisa group of companies is placing its first newbuilding orders in more than a decade, as part of a fleet renewal plan that will see it expand by about a third.

The group unit has signed contracts with China State Shipbuilding Corp’s Guangxi yard for six firm and two optional 8,500-dwt vessels.

The gearless, open-hatch, ice-class 1B ships are due for delivery in 2025 and 2026.