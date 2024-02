Jinhui Shipping & Transportation is adding its first capesize to its bulker fleet for $30.95m.

The Oslo-listed Hong Kong shipowner has agreed to buy the Japanese-built 181,300-dwt New Delight (built 2012) from Hsin Chien Marine.

“The director believes that the acquisition of the vessel will enable the group to optimise the fleet profile through this ongoing management of asset portfolio,” Jinhui said.