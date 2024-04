GoodBulk president John Michael Radziwill has taken majority control of the former bulker owner after the exit of US-owned CarVal Investors.

The company said in a filing to the Oslo over-the-counter exchange that CarVal-managed funds had offloaded their entire 54.1% of 14.65m shares to Radziwill’s Bretta Navigation Corp.

The boss now has a 56% stake in GoodBulk, the public arm of the C Transport Maritime (CTM) group.