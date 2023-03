With bulker freight rates and asset values rebounding after a winter lull, shipping players have resumed their strategies from last year.

On the buying side, JP Morgan is being linked to a $60m move to acquire a trio of handysize bulkers.

Athens-based brokers identify the US bank as the buyer of the 39,800-dwt bulker sisterships Erisort, Erradale and Wulin (all built 2014).

Managers at JP Morgan’s Asset Management’s Global Transport Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.