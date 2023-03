Denmark’s Lauritzen Bulkers is happy to keep expanding in handysize bulkers as it prepares for rate rises.

The owner and operator is expecting dry cargo markets to gradually improve during the second half of the year, supported by limited supply growth in the smaller bulker sector.

The company’s chief executive Niels Josefsen told TradeWinds: “I have a strong belief in handysizes.”

He explained that new commodities like biofuel wood pellets are being shipped by the vessel class.