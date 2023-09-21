Croatia’s Atlantska Plovidba is going ahead with a new stock offering to raise cash.
The Zagreb-listed bulker owner said in a filing that the country’s financial services regulatory body, Hanfa, has approved its prospectus for the issue.
Croatian company says financial watchdog approves issue of new stock
