London shipowner and operator Ashley Group Holdings Limited (AGHL) has taken a major step forward on fleet renewal with a deal to take over four bulker charters.

The low-profile, privately held company has bought the term deals held by Oslo-based Vincent Shipping on three kamsarmaxes and an ultramax owned by Japan’s Nisshin Shipping.

The five-year charters were signed in 2020 with rates starting at $12,000 per day, with purchase options attached.