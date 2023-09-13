Meadway Shipping and Trading has added an order for another handysize bulk carrier at Japan’s Oshima Shipbuilding.
The latest order for a 42,300-dwt bulker follows an identical order placed by the Greek owner in June this year.
Expanding Greek owner now has nine bulk carriers on order
