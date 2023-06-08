Shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has ordered one LNG dual-fuel post-panamax bulk carrier newbuilding against consecutive voyage charter (CVC) to Kansai Electric Power Co (KEPCO).

The Japanese shipowner said Oshima Shipbuilding will be constructing the single bulk carrier which can burn either conventional marine fuel oil or LNG. The Japanese shipbuilder is scheduled to deliver the ship in the second half of 2026.

MOL disclosed that a basic CVC contract has been inked with Kepco and the new bulker will be used to transport coal from overseas to KEPCO’s Maizuru power station, which is located in Matsuura City of Nagasaki prefecture.