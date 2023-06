Mitsui OSK Lines has ordered an LNG dual-fuel post-panamax bulker newbuilding against consecutive voyage charter to Kansai Electric Power Co (Kepco).

The Japanese shipowner said Oshima Shipbuilding will construct the vessel, which is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026.

A basic consecutive voyage charter contract has been signed with Kepco and the bulker will transport coal from overseas to its Maizuru power station in Matsuura City, Nagasaki prefecture.