Following a 13-month abstinence from capesize buys on the secondhand market, a busy Greek sale-and-purchase player has reentered the scene with a double strike for vessels sold by a Hellenic peer.

Piraeus market sources that spoke with TradeWinds confirm the Nicholas Moundreas Group (NGM) has acquired a 12-year-old sister ship pair built at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The 179,500-dwt Glory and Honor (both built 2011) were divested by Unisea Shipping, a low-profile company controlled by Adamantios Lemos.