A senior Bulgarian government official referred to a Navibulgar bulker drifting in the open Arabian Sea after being boarded by unknown assailants on Thursday as a hijacked vessel.

The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) was citing Maria Gabriel — the country’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister — making comments to reporters in the parliament in Sofia on Friday.

“Eight Bulgarians are on the ship hijacked off the Yemeni island of Socotra,” BTA said.