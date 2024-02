Diversified shipowner Navios Maritime Partners has sold a kamsarmax bulk carrier at a time when values for older vessels are rising.

Brokers have reported that the New York-listed owner has sold the 82,800-dwt Navios Harmony (built 2006) to an unnamed buyer for $12.2m.

The vessel was built at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding in Japan and is fitted with a ballast water treatment system.