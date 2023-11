Navios Maritime Partners — a diversified maritime powerhouse with nearly 200 owned and operated ships on the water and under construction — has revealed yet another newbuilding deal.

The US-listed company said in its third-quarter earnings on Thursday that it has agreed to spend $64.55m each for a quartet of 115,000-dwt, scrubber-fitted, aframax/LR2 tankers. The price includes $3.3m per ship on additional, latest fuel-efficiency features.