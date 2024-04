A flurry of secondhand supramax deals reportedly includes a pair of 15-year-old sister ships divested by habitual seller Navios Maritime Partners.

Brokers report that the Angeliki Frangou company has obtained $15m each for the Chinese-built 58,100-dwt Navios Christine B and Navios Celestial (both built 2009).

Navios Partners, a giant, US-listed owner and operator of about 180 vessels on the water or under construction, does not discuss commercial transactions outside official statements.