Navios Maritime Partners, a US-listed owner and operator of about 180 vessels in the water or under construction, has disclosed on Tuesday the sale of one its two oldest VLCCs.

According to information in the company’s fourth-quarter results, the 297,200-dwt Nave Spherical (built 2009) was agreed to be sold in January, to unidentified, third-party owners at an undisclosed price.

The Angeliki Frangou-led firm announced the sale while confirming another deal for a supramax bulker TradeWinds has already reported on — the 76,600-dwt Navios Orbiter (built 2004), which is its oldest bulker.