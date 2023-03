After nearly a decade, Neda Maritime Agencies is booking bulker newbuildings again.

The traditional Greek owner is in the process of ordering a pair of kamsarmax newbuildings at Chengxi Shipyard, according to market sources.

This is Neda’s first bulker newbuilding order in nine years.

The last time the Lykiardopoulo-controlled company inked a contract to build new tonnage was in 2014, when it signed orders for three kamsarmaxes at Namura Shipbuilding and Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan).