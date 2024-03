A Neha Shipping bulker for which an owner of a timber cargo obtained an arrest warrant from an Indian court last week has escaped its legal quagmire.

The managers of the 31,500-dwt Nav Neha (built 2010) told TradeWinds that while timber importer Shanker International did obtain an arrest warrant against the ship after claiming part of its cargo of Malaysian logs was being kept on board due to a dispute between its owner and charter, the warrant was never physically served on the vessel.