China’s New Dayang Shipbuilding has stacked its large orderbook with more ultramax bulk carriers after winning a contract for a series of conventionally fuelled 64,000-dwt newbuildings.

The Jiangsu-based shipyard signed a four-vessel deal with China Construction Bank Financial Leasing (CCB FL). It involves two firm ships plus an option for two additional units.

An official at New Dayang told tradeWinds his company is scheduled to deliver the two firm newbuildings from the end of 2026.