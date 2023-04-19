Norway’s Thor Dahl Management is looking to a Clarksons Project Finance private placement to firm up an order for hydrogen-powered short-sea vessels from India’s Cochin Shipyard.

The man behind the order is new shipowner Henning Torp, a former Thorvald Klaveness executive who has led Thor Dahl for seven years and became its principal in January in a management buyout.

Thor Dahl was previously controlled by two investors from well-known Norwegian shipowning families, Tom Bergesen and Johan Odvar Odfjell.