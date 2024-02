Norden has bought four capesize newbuildings in a deal valued at over $271m, bringing its owned fleet of the larger bulkers up to nine vessels.

The Danish owner-operator, which has a fleet of product tankers and bulkers of all sizes, said the acquisitions will be delivered in 2025 and in 2027.

No financial details or specification for the “state of the art” vessels were disclosed, but Norden confirmed to TradeWinds that the vessels are not resales.