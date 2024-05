Norden has sold a capesize bulker for a profit after owning it for just over a year.

The Danish owner-operator looks set to have made $1.5m in gross profit from the sale of the 179,678-dwt Nord Ferrum (built 2011).

Brokers report that the scrubber-fitted ship, which was built at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Subic Bay in the Philippines to the yard’s own design, was sold to an undisclosed buyer for $34m.