Norden wrapped up 2023 with yet another capesize acquisition, its fifth and most ambitious for the year.

The Danish shipping giant confirmed broker reports identifying as buyer of the 182,300-dwt Capt Tasos (built 2023), an ultra-modern ship delivered only in October by Namura Shipbuilding to its pevious owner, Greece and Cyprus-based Transmed Shipping.

Pricing details were not revealed.