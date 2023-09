Ammonia-powered shipping won big on Tuesday, as the Norwegian government handed out NOK 240m ($22.2m) in grants to push the alternative fuel forward.

Viridis Bulk Carriers received NOK 152m to build two ammonia-fueled short sea bulkers, while Yara Clean Ammonia and Viridis affiliate Azane Fuel Solutions bagged NOK 48m for an ammonia bunkering barge.

Additionally, Yara Clean Ammonia and North Sea Container Line (NCL) received NOK 40m for an ammonia-powered boxship.