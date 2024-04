Nova Marine Carriers has taken advantage of rising bulker values to quickly cash in on a five-year-old handysize bulker it acquired just at the end of last year.

Several brokers are reporting a $28.5m sale to Middle Eastern interests of the 38,600-dwt Sider Harmony (built 2019) — a vessel that the Lugano-based company bought in November from Japan’s Orix Corp for about $26m.